Kentucky baseball beats Morehead State

The Bat Cats beat Morehead State Tuesday night to improve to 15-7 on the year, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit to score 7 unanswered runs before holding on in the 9th for a 7-5 win.

The loss dropped the Eagles to 7-13.

Kentucky continues to stack up easy non-conference wins to go along with a nice series win over a ranked TCU team, but getting swept at top-5 Arkansas brought them down to earth a bit. Coming up is a big weekend series against a ranked Georgia team coming to Kentucky Proud Park that the ‘Cats will need to win to avoid staying in the cellar of the standings.

Kentucky starter Seth Logue pitched 3.2 innings and gave up three runs in the first before settling down and keeping the Eagles from adding any more before handing it over to Wyatt Hudepohl, who pitched another 3.1 and got the win for shutting Morehead down until the rest of the bullpen finished it off in the 8th and 9th with Tyler Guilfoil getting the save. It only took one inning for UK to cut into the deficit with an RBI triple from Jacob Plastiak and a single from Kirk Liebert. Alonzo Rubalcaba drove two runs in with a single in the third to put the ‘Cats up for good, and were able to hold on for the victory with some insurance in the fourth, sixth, and seventh.

So far Kentucky has been doing a good job of taking care of business at home, defeating the vast majority of mid-major non-conference teams that have come to Lexington with their only losses being to Ohio and Western Kentucky. Opportunities to continue that trend will keep on coming as Eastern Kentucky, Bellarmine, Dayton, and UT Martin are all set to stop by in March and April. Every win will count if they want to return to the NCAA Tournament. Go ‘Cats!