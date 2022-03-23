 clock menu more-arrow no yes

John Calipari says there are players reaching out to Kentucky about transferring in

Kentucky could hit the portal hard again this spring.

By Ianteasley
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Saint Peters vs Kentucky Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Kentucky Wildcats’ loss to Saint Peter’s in the round of 64 last Thursday, John Calipari had his final coach’s show on Monday night.

Due to Calipari being on the road recruiting, the show was pre-recorded and Calipari talked with Tom Leach over the pone.

A lot of questions remain about what the roster for next season will look like. Will Shaedon Sharpe stay or go? The same goes for Oscar Tshiebwe.

But according to John Calipari, there have already been players reaching out to Kentucky about a potential transfer to Lexington for next season’s team.

I suspect that Kentucky will take at least one transfer, as they have done for four straight seasons now, dating back to 2018, but it all hinges on who stays and who leaves from this season’s team.

Replacing a player of Sharpe’s caliber will be exponentially difficult if he were to leave, which Calipari did mention that Sharpe may be testing the draft waters, and the transfer portal could help fill that void, although not entirely.

It’s only March, so the coaching staff has a few months to get their roster in order and cross their T’s and dot their I’s, but it sure sounds like they may have their pick in the transfer portal for anybody they want.

