Could Daimion Collins become one of the best players in the country?

With the Kentucky Wildcats’ season now over, it’s the time of year when players will be making decisions on whether to return or head off to pursue their professional options.

Less than a week into the offseason, the Cats already have received some good news, as Daimion Collins is returning for his sophomore season in Lexington. Travis Branham of 247 Sports first broke the news on his return.

John Calipari didn’t confirm the news on his final radio show Monday evening, but he did have this to say about his meeting with Collins.

“I met with every player,” Calipari said. “There were two I couldn’t get a hold of, I think one went home and the other’s phone had broken, but I met with everybody.

“With Daimion, I actually met with Daimion and his mom and dad. Some of the kids have decisions to test the (NBA Draft) waters.”

Calipari then expanded on Collins and dropped a line that should get fans excited about the return of the talented forward.

“We had talks with guys that are coming back about where they need to go with this. What holds them back from being that guy?” Calipari said.

“And so in Daimion’s case, look, I think he becomes one of the best players in the country. I think the things he does, normal players can’t do.”

Fans across the BBN saw the jaw-dropping athleticism from Collins numerous times this season, and the thought of his sophomore leap is one thing that remained constant.

If all things go as planned, Collins is shaping up to be a key piece to the 2022-23 roster.