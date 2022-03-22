No more checkerboards on Kentucky basketball jerseys?

The Kentucky Wildcats’ season ended in brutal fashion, and this isn’t exactly shaping up to be a great offseason either.

Despite not winning an NCAA Tournament game for a third straight season, Kentucky is likely to lose a host of players to the NBA Draft and transfer portal.

TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe are set to leave for the NBA, while there’s a growing sense that Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will as well.

We’ll probably see guys like Bryce Hopkins and Dontaie Allen enter the transfer portal, while Keion Brooks may also decide it’s time to move on to another program or professionally elsewhere.

And while people are calling for John Calipari to hire a new assistant coach to effectively be an offensive coordinator that spices up Cal’s archaic offense, it’s more likely that Cal will simply ‘TWEAK’ some things to make it look more modern.

So yeah, this is shaping up to be a rough offseason after a rough end to a promising 2021-22 campaign.

Thankfully, Kyle Tucker is here to provide the Big Blue Nation with some much-needed excitement to look forward to in the coming months.

According to Tucker, after years of howling from fans, media, politicians, and even current/former players, the Kentucky basketball team is set to scrap the much-maligned Tennessee wannabe checkerboard jerseys, though it looks like the football team will keep wearing them for the time being.

It is my understanding that the checkerboards have, in fact, been killed in the new iteration of Kentucky basketball’s permanent uniform to be unveiled next season. That’s one message that finally got through. https://t.co/meZUcV9lm0 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 22, 2022

[ducks]



I believe football elected to keep the checkerboards. https://t.co/ieZbzy1qWK — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 22, 2022

While this hasn’t been the reason for Kentucky’s downfall since 2015, these jerseys have drawn heavy criticism over the years, so it’s good to see them finally appear to be on the way out, at least for the men’s basketball team.

If this does come to pass, what do you want to see with the new editions of Kentucky’s basketball jerseys? Let us know in the comments section!