Amiya Jenkins named Miss Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky Wildcats signee Amiya Jenkins has been named Miss Kentucky Basketball.

A 5-foot-10, guard from Anderson County High School in Lawrenceburg, Jenkins led her team to a 30-5 record this season while averaging 20.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.9 assists per game. She shot 53% from the field, 45% from deep, and 73% from the free-throw line.

Jenkins finished her high school career with 2,212 points, 739 rebounds, and led Anderson County to three straight KHSAA Eighth Region championships.

A 4-star recruit at ESPN.com, Jenkins is ranked 31st at her position and 94th overall by the organization. She was named the 2021 MaxPreps Kentucky Player of the Year for her impressive junior season where she led Anderson County to a 28-3 record and a semifinal appearance in the Girl’s Sweet 16.

As a sophomore, Jenkins helped Anderson County reach the 30th District and Eighth Region championships as a sophomore, winning one game at the KHSAA Girl’s Sweet 16 before it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Jenkins becomes the 11th women’s basketball signee to earn the honor in program history, which includes Maci Morris (2015), Makayla Epps (2013), Sarah Beth Barnette (2020), A’dia Mathies (2009), Rebecca Gray (2007), Carly Ormerod (2005), Becky Miller (1992), Kris Miller (1986), Lisa Collins (1980) and Geri Grigsby (1977).

The best moments are shared with the best people...my sisters...love all of you ❤...@AC_ladybearcats pic.twitter.com/JOsj9WjnAg — Meme (@Amiy_aaa) March 21, 2022

