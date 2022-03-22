Vito Tisdale reportedly suffers season-ending knee injury

The Kentucky Wildcats football team just suffered a devastating injury.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, defensive back Vito Tisdale has suffered a torn ACL and MCL in a spring football practice. The injury is expected to sideline Tisdale for the entire 2022 college football season.

A former 4-star recruit in the 2020 class from Bowling Green High School, Tisdale was set to play significant snaps this coming season. While he’s played mainly at safety thus far in his two-year career, Tisdale was expected to play cornerback this fall, possibly even earn a starting job given how thin this position is.

With Tisdale out, Kentucky must add at least one defensive back in the transfer portal between now and the start of fall camp, ideally two.

This injury comes on the heels of news that Kentucky is making a push for Ole Miss cornerback Keidron Smith. It goes without saying that getting Smith just became a much bigger priority for the Wildcats.

