Tuesday Headlines: Paul Finebaum talks John Calipari Edition

Another day, another media member going after Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari.

This time, it’s Paul Finebaum analyzing the cold, hard truth about Calipari.

Following the Wildcats’ early exit from last weekend’s opening round of the NCAA Tournament, there has been a heavy amount of tension surrounding the players as well as Calipari. Though it’s convenient to point out Kentucky’s guards and their lack of offensive production over the last six weeks, Calipari is 100% correct when he calls for the media to solely blame his efforts.

Finebaum honored Calipari’s request, laying it on the all-time great coach. After acknowledging the glaring issue of zero final fours in the last seven years, Finebaum quickly compared Calipari to Nick Saban.

If Saban had a seven-year stretch where he missed the College Football Playoff, what would the media and Crimson Tide fans have to say?

“At some point, your past no longer matters,” Finebaum said. While Calipari spoiled Big Blue Nation with four Final Fours in his first six years at Kentucky, he hasn’t had much postseason success since the team’s last Final Four appearance in 2015. Rupp Arena is the home of eight championship banners. Will Calipari play a part in bringing No. 9 back to Lexington?”

Read all of Finebaum’s thoughts on Calipari at 247 Sports.

