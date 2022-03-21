John Calipari gives update on Shaedon Sharpe

Now that the offseason is here, the Shaedon Sharpe speculation is about to rev back up.

After spending the second half of the 2021-22 season redshirting with the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program, the growing belief is that Sharpe will ultimately leave town for the 2022 NBA Draft without ever having played a game in blue and white.

John Calipari isn’t exactly disputing that notion now either.

After maintaining throughout the season that the plan was for Sharpe to be back for the 2022-23 season, Calipari didn’t sound so confident during his final call-in show.

“I hope I get a chance to coach him in real games,” Calipari said.

Previously the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, Sharpe and/or his inner circle appear to have found a loophole that would allow him to enter the 2022 draft even though he’s technically not going to be a full year removed from his graduating class.

Again, just assume Sharpe, a likely top-10 pick this year, is leaving for the NBA, regardless of what Calipari says. Turning down top-10 draft pick money is simply something that doesn’t happen under Calipari’s watch, even if NIL could make things a little more interesting.

