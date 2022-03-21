Kentucky coaching staff watches 5-star DJ Wagner

Just mere days after a brutal loss to Saint Peter’s, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail for the 2023 season, this time heading back to John Calipari’s roots for a visit with the No. 1 player in the country for 2023; DJ Wagner.

The staff was in to see Wagner, as well as his Camden teammate Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-foot center and top-25 player in 2023, according to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic.

This also comes just days after Kenny Payne was introduced as new head coach at the University of Louisville.

While nothing is official as of yet, Milt Wagner, DJ Wagner’s grandfather and former teammate of Kenny Payne, could be in line to take a position on Payne’s staff at UofL. From there, it would truly be up to DJ Wagner of where he wants to play his college ball, and it could be the two in-state rivals battling for the No. 1 player in the country, who just so happens to be the son of one of John Calipari’s most beloved players at Memphis.

This feels like the staff is getting ahead of a potential recruiting battle, and hoping to lock up Wagner very soon, although I fully expect this to become a Kentucky vs Louisville battle, and the first high-profile recruiting battle between Calipari and his former assistant.

