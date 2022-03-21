Update on the status of Keion Brooks heading into the offseason

The 2021-22 season officially came to an end on Thursday night for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Now, all of our attention turns to who will be coming back and who will be leaving either to the NBA or through the transfer portal.

One of the core players for this year’s team was junior forward Keion Brook, who averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while starting in every game he played in this season.

If Brooks decides to come back for his senior season, he would be one of the few four-year players we have seen in the Calipari era, and would no doubt be one of the key parts of next year’s team.

However, a return might not be so likely.

Last offseason, there were whispers that Brooks was looking to transfer, but he ultimately decided to stay in Lexington for a third season

Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader noted that, “It seems like — at this stage in his career, and after emerging as a starter for one of the nation’s premier programs — Brooks wouldn’t leave UK for another school.”

Instead, it would more than likely be Brooks leaving to get his professional career started despite not being listed on ESPN’s top 100 prospect for the NBA Draft.

After the loss on Thursday, Brooks’ comments seemed more like a reflection on his college career.

“My tenure here has been a little funky and difficult — a little different — but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. “Coming here, I’ve learned a lot. Beyond being a basketball player. Coach Cal has done a great job of shaping me into a better man. And that being said, I don’t regret anything that I’ve been through as long as I’ve been here.”

It would be nice to have Brooks back for one more season, but if he feels that it is time for him to move on then we should all wish him nothing but the best.