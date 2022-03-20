Daimion Collins returning to Kentucky for sophomore season

With the offseason here, now begins the process of finalizing the 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats basketball roster.

Over the next few months, we’ll see several players depart the program while others are brought in.

Thankfully, it appears Daimion Collins will be among the returners for next season.

According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Collins has decided to return to Lexington for his sophomore season.

Daimion Collins, a former five-star prospect and current Kentucky PF, will return to Kentucky for his sophomore season, sources told @247Sports.



Was a possibility to enter the transfer portal but will remain in Lexington. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 20, 2022

Appearing in 27 games (one start) as a true freshman, Collins averaged 2.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 7.4 minutes per game. He shot 57.7% from the field as the majority of his shots were dunks.

The 6-foot-9, 202-pound native of Texas was a top-10 recruit in the Class of 2021. Seeing how much Oscar Tshiebwe improved throughout his time in Lexington likely helped Collins realize he can reach his potential here if he stays committed to the plan laid out by the coaching staff.

And depending on what Tshiebwe does this offseason, Collins could be thrust into a starting role next season. But even if Tshiebwe returns, Collins should be in line for a major spike in playing time as long as he has a good offseason of training and bulking up.

