Sunday Headlines: John Calipari’s Message Edition

Kentucky Wildcats basketball head coach John Calipari has received a fair share of criticism over the last couple of days following his team’s first round exit from the NCAA Tournament.

After leading Kentucky to four Final Four appearances in his first six years, Calipari is 0-for his last six years (tournament was canceled in 2020). Despite having the likely Naismith Player of the Year and a team oddsmakers believed had the second-best odds of cutting down the nets, Kentucky found themselves as the first “major” upset of March Madness.

On Saturday afternoon, Calipari “shouldered” the blame in a statement he released via Twitter.

You stayed with us when Covid shut down the tournament two years ago, and we all wanted to see that team make a special run. We all went through last season, which started late and never really got going, and was disappointing to all involved. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 19, 2022

My focus is on these kids and recruiting so we continue being a program that has a chance to do something special EVERY YEAR. The culture we've built in this program expects that and demands it.



I love and appreciate our fans!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 19, 2022

The UK media has been more than fair to coach Calipari over the last six years. Considering his early success at Kentucky, Cal had earned the benefit of the doubt. However, a new March Madness low has allowed certain questions to surface in regards to Calipari needing to change his philosophy and what the future of Kentucky basketball looks like.

With Skyy Clark decommitting from Kentucky, Shaedon Sharpe likely headed for the NBA Draft, and Oscar Tshiebwe’s future undecided, Kentucky’s lineup next season is concerning. Unless the unexpected happens, the Wildcats will take a step back in terms of personnel, and Calipari didn’t exactly put on the best coaching performance of his career this season.

Here’s to hoping for the best.

Tweet of the Day

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard embracing Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler after leading his team to Sweet 16 a touching #MarchMadness moment pic.twitter.com/2k73rErEpk — (@exavierpope) March 20, 2022

Touching moment from the Big Dance.

