7 Wildcats taking part in 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Seven Kentucky Wildcats will take part in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine March 3-6th in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will air live on the NFL Network.

The Wildcats participating are Wan’Dale Robinson, Dare Rosenthal, Yusuf Corker, Luke Fortner, Darian Kinnard, Marquan McCall, and Joshua Paschal.

Kentucky’s seven invites tie for the second-most in school history after getting seven to the 2021 combine. A school-record eight were invited to the 2019 combine.

Kentucky ranks 11th nationally for most players invited. Among SEC schools, the Cats rank sixth behind Georgia (14) and Alabama (11), LSU and Texas A&M (9), and Ole Miss (8).

The NFL Scouting Combine, which features executives, coaches, player personnel and medical personnel from all 32 teams evaluating top NFL Draft prospects, ends with position-specific on-field workouts.

In the most recent NFL Mock Draft by NBC Sports, three Wildcats were selected in Rounds 2-3.

Here is the schedule for how to watch and follow the Wildcats taking part.

March 3rd - 4 pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends (Wan’Dale Robinson)

March 4th - 4 pm ET – Running Backs, Offensive Linemen, Special Teams (Luke Fortner, Darian Kinnard, Dare Rosenthal)

March 5th - 4 pm ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers (Marquan McCall and Joshua Paschal)

March 6th - 2 pm ET – Defensive Backs (Yusuf Corker)

And be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, views and other fun stuff. And as always, Go Cats!!!