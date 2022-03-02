3 Wildcats featured in NBC Sports’ NFL Mock Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats have built a top-tier program for those wanting their shot at the NFL, and that’s going to hold true in this upcoming draft.

In 2019, it was defensive end Josh Allen who went 7th overall.

In 2020, do-it-all weapon Lynn Bowden Jr. was taken within the first two days.

Last year, linebacker Jamin Davis, who went 18th, and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who went 44th, were the two Cats taken off the board.

This year, they may top those last three classes with three players taken in the first three rounds, although no Wildcat is being mocked as a first-round talent.

In Thor Nystrom’s most recent NFL Mock Draft for NBC Sports Edge, he has two Wildcats being taken with back-to-back picks in the second round.

Those two are Darian Kinnard and Wan’Dale Robinson who are drafted respectively at 61 and 62, both late second-round selections. Last but not least is Josh Paschal who goes in the mid-to-late third round.

San Fran took Kinnard, and Kansas City took both Robinson and Paschal in Nystrom’s mock.

Kinnard was an offensive lineman that appeared in 46 career games for Kentucky and was a 2021 Consensus All-America.

Robinson, one of the most prolific Cats, led the team in receiving with 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 receptions. He also had 111 rushing yards.

Paschal was a do-it-all defender, playing linebacker earlier on in his career before transitioning to more of an edge rusher. He ended the season with 15 tackles, 52 total tackles and five sacks.

It was a massive year for the rusher, one which certainly helped boost his draft stock.

The Cats have had success in the draft and then into the NFL over the past several seasons, and there should be hope that this class can do the same.