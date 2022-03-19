Former UK target Robert Dillingham decommits from NC State

The top point guard in the Class of 2023 is back on the market.

This afternoon, 5-star guard Robert Dillingham, took to Instagram to announce that he will be reopening his commitment and decommitting from NC State.

2023 five-star Robert Dillingham has decommitted from NC State, per his Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/ajtVTyjADj — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 19, 2022

“After careful consideration, I have decided to reopen my college recruitment,” Dillingham said. “While NC State is still an option, I still would like to explore my other options.”

The junior guard out of of Charlotte (NC) committed to NC State back in December, and chose the Wolfpack over Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, and Kansas.

Here is a quick scouting report from Jerry Meyer of 247 Sports on Dillingham’s game:

“Has a thin build but has length at 6-2 with long arms. Has a feel for controlling horizontal space. Possesses a special feel space and time on the court. Combines this awareness with an elite burst of quickness to gain separation. Highly confident sharp shooter from deep. Has a deft hop back jumper going to his right. Pulls up with effectiveness in the midrange going either direction. Loves to shoot a runner going left when can’t get to the rim. Slick ball handler and crafty finisher. Has it on a string and can find teammates while penetrating. Lack of size and strength can be a detriment on the boards and defensively. Is an active and disruptive defender, nonetheless. Has tremendous upside as a dynamic playmaker who just needs to gain strength and mass as he develops.”

At 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, Dillingham is known to be one of the best scorers in the class, and was a main reason the Kentucky coaching staff was pushing to add him to what could be a stacked guard class for UK in 2023.

Add in the Kenny Payne hiring at Louisville, which could shake up the DJ Wagner recruitment, and don't be shocked to see the Cats reach back out to Dillingham, currently ranked as the ninth-overall player in the class of 2023 by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. The same rankings also list him as the No. 1 true point guard in the class.

