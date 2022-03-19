Kentucky contacts Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq

Now that the season has come to an end, the Kentucky Wildcats are now focused on finishing their roster for the 2022-23 season.

According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Utah Valley star big man Fardaws Aimaq entered the transfer portal and Kentucky was one of the first schools to reach out.

“He has already heard from Kentucky, Gonzaga, West Virginia, Texas, Texas Tech, Florida, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Washington State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Marquette, and Iowa.”

This season, Aimaq averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on his way to being named the WAC Player of the Year. On top of that, he finished second in the nation with 27 double-doubles behind only Oscar Tshiebwe.

Branham also added that Aimaq will explore his professional options as well and will use that feedback to decide if he should return to school or turn pro.

If he decides to return to school, Aimaq will be looking to go to a place where he can play on the big stage and contend for a national title.

“Somewhere where I’ll be on the biggest stage with a great team where we can make a run,” he told Branham.

For the time being, this is likely just Kentucky getting to know some of its options in the transfer portal if guys like Oscar Tshiebwe and/or Keion Brooks leave. That’s why it’s a good thing that Aimaq is taking his time, as there will be several NBA Draft decisions and likely transfer announcements coming from Kentucky in the coming weeks and months.

You can check out his highlights from Aimaq’s past two seasons below.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.