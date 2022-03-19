Saturday Headlines: Beat Princeton Edition

Happy Saturday, BBN. The Kentucky Wildcats Women’s basketball team starts their tournament play today versus the Princeton Tigers. Their first round game is at 4:00 PM over on ESPN. Since the Men’s team is finished, Kentucky fans can focus all of their attention on Kyra Elzy’s squad.

All American Rhyne Howard is looking to end her decorated career with a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Her team is as hot as any team in the country heading into the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country after their amazing SEC Tournament Championship.

Tweets of the Day

Tubby era ended because most reasonable fans rightly concluded he could not acquire enough talent to win a title. Danger for Cal is the growing number of reasonable fans who question if he is a good enough coach to win a title without overwhelming talent advantage. Similar, IMHO. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 18, 2022

I don’t know how things end with John Calipari but Thursday’s loss seems like it made a lot of the fans question his coaching ability/style. More than ever before.

Kentucky Sports betting bill passes the House 58-30 (12 people didn’t even vote)!!!



Now goes to the Senate — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 18, 2022

I don’t gamble but I know people in Kentucky that would be perfectly happy if this happened.

Headlines

Is Calipari up for his biggest fight yet? | Cats Pause- John Calipari’s next battle has nothing to do with the court or the recruiting trail. He has to win back the fans for the first time in his tenure at Kentucky.

Remember Oscar Tshiebwe when thinking of the season | Vaught’s Views- The one, consistent bright spot that never wavered this season was Oscar Tshiebwe. We’d all love to see the big man come back for one more record breaking season.

Johnny Juzang and Devin Askew still alive in the tournament | KSR- The former Cats are still dancing while their former team sits at home and watches. Stings a bit.

Kenny Payne spoke from the heart in his introductory presser | WDRB- As much as I hate to say it, I think Louisville knocked it out of the park here. Not that they had a ton of options, but I think Kenny Payne is going to be really good there.

Can Kentucky follow in Virginia’s footsteps? | SDS- The Virginia Cavaliers bounced back after their historic loss to a sixteen seed by winning the national title the following season. But they had an NBA player out for that game and they returned almost their entire team for that title run. Neither things were true for the Cats and John Calipari may have serious roster questions to address.

Cats drop SEC opener to Hogs | UK Athletics- It was an error filled L as the Cats lost 6-1 at Arkansas. The series resumes today at 7:30 PM on SECN+.

Crimson Tide ruins Cats’ rally bid | UK Athletics- The softball Cats also took an L yesterday, 4-2, at Alabama. The #8 Cats play the #3 Tide again today at 3:00 PM on SECN+.

Predicting the second round games | CBS- I don’t have the heart yet to really dive back into the NCAA Tournament. I watched the night games in a bar with my wife and friends and my attention wavered from the TVs.

Deshaun Watson heading to Cleveland | ESPN- The embattled QB will sign a $230 million contract and the Browns are shipping a historic number of draft picks to the Texans. A Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson on multiple sexual assault charges stemming from encounters with numerous massage therapists in the Houston area.

Coach K farewell tour continues | Sporting News- And this tournament continues to suck.