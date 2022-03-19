Reed Sheppard wins Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year

Reed Sheppard is bringing home some hardware.

After an impressive junior season, the Kentucky Wildcats commit and North Laurel star was announced as the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday. With this announcement, Sheppard is now eligible to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. That will be announced later in March.

Although the Jaguars season ended in the state tournament this week with a loss to Pikeville, Sheppard still put up some outrageous numbers in his junior season. He finished the year averaging 25.5 points on 55% percent shooting from the field and 38% from three. He also added 7.6 assists, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.4 steals on the season.

With one more season left of high school basketball, Sheppard has already totaled 2,917 points in his career, and depending on the length of North Laurel’s season next year, could flirt with 4,000 career points.

Fans across the Bluegrass were ecstatic when he chose to commit to the Cats in November 2021, and his stats this season show why. An electric scorer at all three levels, that is also really effective in the other areas of the game as well. You also can't forget to mention the great athleticism as well.

Should be fun a ton of fun to watch Reed in Rupp in a few seasons.