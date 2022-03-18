Friday Headlines: The Sun Came Up

There are few words to describe how Big Blue Nation felt yesterday evening.

For those of you in the stands at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, you witnessed first hand how every fan in the arena not wearing Kentucky blue enjoyed the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-79 defeat of the Kentucky Wildcats.

For those of you watching or listening at home, on the road or at a bar, you also probably saw someone glad to see “March Madness” officially begin. A major upset is always inevitable in the NCAA Tournament. It’s just incredibly unfortunate that Kentucky had to be the first victim this year.

The Wildcats — the team with the second-best odds to cut down the nets in April, were quickly sent packing by the Peacocks in stunning fashion.

Kentucky was flat from the start with National Player of the Year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe doing all he could to keep his team in it. Though his monster performance was nearly enough get Kentucky through the Round of 64, ‘twas not enough to overcome the struggles of Kentucky’s backcourt as well as their coaching staff late in Thursday night’s game.

Unfortunately Kentucky’s staff, their players and the Big Blue Nation will have more time than they originally anticipated to dwell on the team’s early exit, futures of certain players and generally where the team goes from here. One thing’s for certain: the sun came up today.

Tweet of the Day

Just remember they are student athletes. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) March 18, 2022

Wisdom from one of the best.

