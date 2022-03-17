 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions as Kentucky loses to Saint Peter’s in first round of NCAA Tournament

Not much else to it..... this is inexcusable.

By Ethan DeWitt
In their first game since 2019 in the NCAA Tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats looked pretty rusty.

I don't think you could have imagined a worse first half for the Cats, as they allowed a sub-250 offense in the country to drop 37-points without their star player. That's a recipe for a disaster, and going into the half Kentucky was flirting with one.

And all of that flirting came to fruition in the second half as the Peacocks, would not back down from the Cats.

Oscar Tshiebwe was magnificent once again as he went for 30 points on 11/16 shooting while also adding 16 rebounds. But the supporting cast just wasn't there again tonight, and the title dreams are over.

Kentucky now turns to the offseason, where it will wait on draft decisions from Oscar and TyTy Washington, and see if Sahvir Wheeler and Keion Brooks will return for another season.

This was the end of the road for Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz however, and both will now move onto the next steps in their careers.

Here is quick thread of tweets from such a brutal game.

