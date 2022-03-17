Keidron Smith, a top DB transfer, includes Kentucky in list of 4 official visits

The Kentucky Wildcats have played in six-straight bowl games as Mark Stoops has helped revive this program, and they’re starting to get more looks from both recruits and potential transfers.

One name that could potentially join the Cats next season is defensive back Keidron Smith, who is transferring from Ole Miss. Per 247 Sports, Kentucky is one of four names that Smith will be looking at. Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia Tech will also be options.

“Smith is the fourth-highest ranked uncommitted transfer on the market, according to the 247 Sports Transfer Rankings. Smith, a 4-star, slots as the No. 80 overall transfer and the No. 16 defensive back in the portal,” 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer wrote.

Smith was originally a 3-star recruit in the Class of 2018. From Florida, Smith opted to join the Rebels over the likes of Baylor, Duke, and Miami. He would help solve a key issue for a Kentucky team primed to earn another bowl appearance but is lacking depth at cornerback.

While Smith is entering the portal, there’s no guarantee that he leaves the Rebels. Ole Miss is going to lose Matt Corral, but it should still be a competent SEC opponent.

However, the Cats do have a recent history of success, having won four-straight bowls and most recently taking down Iowa 20-17. They should be the most talented team on Smith’s visiting list, so it’ll be interesting where he opts to head for his last collegiate season.

Smith played in 11 games for Ole Miss last season, securing 65 tackles and two interceptions. He has five career interceptions in four seasons with the Rebels while playing both safety and cornerback.

Ironically, Kentucky plays at Ole Miss next season, so Smith could be making a return to Oxford if he ends up joining the Wildcats.