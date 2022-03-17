NCAA Tournament predictions for the Kentucky Wildcats

Following an early exit from the SEC Tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats found themselves watching the SEC Championship game last Sunday waiting to see what seed they’d draw.

After receiving a No. 2 seed in the East Region, the Wildcats are set for an opening round in Indianapolis. First, Kentucky will play Saint Peter’s for the right to advance to Saturday’s game against the winner of Murray State and San Francisco. The winner of that game will move on to the Sweet 16 in Philadelphia, which will be for the right to represent the East in the Final Four beginning on April 1st.

While it all sounds very doable, Kentucky will need to take things one game at a time. After all, it’s March, and we saw last Saturday how quickly the Wildcats can cool off shooting the basketball.

Below are predictions for this weekend’s opening round, the Final Four and if Kentucky will take the National Title.

Opening Round

Kentucky 76, Saint Peter’s 57 — Pete Fiutak W/ College Football News:

All it’ll take is one big burst of Kentucky points to end this. Saint Peter’s has no ability whatsoever to get back in the game on transition points or with a flurry of threes. This has to stay in the low 60s for the Peacocks to have any hope, and Kentucky won’t oblige.

Final Four

Championship