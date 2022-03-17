Thursday Headlines: NCAA Tournament Gameday

Oh boy, it feels good to have an NCAA Tournament gameday as a Kentucky fan.

Tonight, the Kentucky Wildcats will take the floor in an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2019, which feels like an eternity ago.

The Cats will take the floor in Indianapolis at 7:10 p.m. ET tonight for a matchup with the 15 seed St. Peters Peacocks in the first game of what will hopefully be a long NCAA Tournament run.

Kentucky was robbed of an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then after a difficult season in 2021, Kentucky is back in the tournament as a 2-seed this year with the potential to make a deep run.

And while we’re all excited to see Kentucky take the floor tonight, today is also the first day of major tournament action.

These next few days are among my favorite days of the year, so sit back and enjoy this slate of games we have today as we get ready for the Cats to tip off tonight.

Tweet of the Day

Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, Cason Wallace.

pic.twitter.com/AfTctZrve8 — KG (Lance Ware Stan Account) (@kentucky_guyBBN) March 16, 2022

Gonna be a really good player next year.

Headlines

Five things to know about St. Peters - Herald Leader

They have one of the best shot blockers in the country.

St. Peters playing with a chip on its shoulder - Cats Pause

Nothing comes easy this time of year.

Scouting reports from open practice day - KSR

Kentucky looked loose.

Money is pouring in on Duke to win the title - ESPN

Hmmm....

LeBron is getting closer and closer to Kareem’s record - Yahoo

Won’t be easy but he’s almost there.

Where could Baker Mayfield end up? - CBS

Almost certain he’s leaving Cleveland.