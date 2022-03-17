Kentucky vs. Saint Peter’s game thread and pregame reading

The No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks tonight at 7:10 pm ET inside Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live at March Madness Live, the NCAA March Madness Live app, or by utilizing a free trial of FuboTV.

Everything the Cats have worked for all season has led to this: A No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a chance to play for it all.

It begins with a favorable matchup for UK, but that doesn’t mean anything. It’s March, and we’ve seen crazier things happen.

John Calipari has been adamant about making sure the competition feels like they have no chance and giving them “no hope.”

Kentucky needs to take care of business in order to make it to Saturday’s Round of 32. Let’s go!

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads:

Time to get this party started.

Let’s Go Cats!!!!!!