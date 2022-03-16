With the first round of the NCAA Tournament starting up tomorrow, the Kentucky Wildcats are getting focused on their matchup with the Saint Peter's Peacocks.

One player, however, will have a little extra motivation to go out and make sure these first round games are never in question.

That player is TyTy Washington.

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic released an article this morning that dropped an awesome bit of news on Washington’s family. His mother, Felicia, will be in attendance to see him play for the first time in over two months.

TyTy Washington’s mom is in kidney failure and hasn’t seen him play in two months.



But she got training to give herself dialysis and this morning, green light from docs to travel.



TyTy didn’t know, until now. Surprise! Mama’s on her way to Indy. https://t.co/l4RyocPU7w — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 16, 2022

Washington, who is originally from Arizona, had plans for his family to attend most of his games when he committed to Kentucky.

But in July, his mother, Felicia, was hospitalized and told her kidneys were failing. With that came a three-day dialysis treatment schedule, while doctors advised her not to travel.

Felicia did make it to several of her son’s games this season, including the season opener against the Duke Blue Devils, and his highlight performance of the season in Rupp Arena against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Now, Felicia has the training and the tools to administer her own treatments, which means she will be in the stands for Thursday’s first-round matchup.

“You see what he did the last time he saw me in the stands. He showed out for his mama,” she told Tucker, as she was referencing his 28-point performance against the Vols.

Felicia continued later by telling Tucker: “I’m so hyped. I just wanted to surprise my baby and see him live out his dream. I’m so excited, you’d have to call it over-excited, I packed last week for this.”

Watch-out everyone, sounds like there is going to be a motivated TyTy in Indianapolis, and we all know when he is clicking this team is one of the scariest in the country.

You can read the rest of Tuckers awesome article here.

