Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen to visit Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats football program is doing its best to get competitive in the NCAA-best SEC.

While that’s easier said than done, they may take a huge step in the right direction if they can add Vanderbilt Commodores tackle Tyler Steen.

Steen is among the most sought-after players in the transfer market, and per Kentucky Sports Radio, he will be making a trip to Lexington next week.

Steen stands 6-foot-5 and comes in at 315 pounds. He’s a force along the offensive line.

The market for Steen may make it impossible for the Cats though, with LSU and Alabama both having interest in the star tackle. Steen will visit Bama after his visit with Kentucky.

“An athletic offensive linemen with SEC experience on both sides of the offensive line, he’s exactly what Kentucky needs to shore up the thin offensive tackle position. Kentucky can sell the Big Blue Wall, but is it enough to beat out Bama and LSU? Next week’s visit is critical. The Wildcats have an opportunity to potentially lock up an impact player before the Crimson Tide can convince him otherwise,” KSR’s Nick Roush wrote.

Over the past three seasons with the Dores, Steen tallied 33 starters. He was nominated to the fourth team All-SEC by Athlon Sports, among other honors the tackle received.

That said, this is a huge step for Kentucky, as their program’s success is starting to put them on the map for talented transfers. Even becoming a viable option for Will Levis was telling as to the direction the program is headed.

The Wildcats have been to a bowl in six straight seasons and have won their bowl game in four straight, most recently defeating the Big Ten’s Iowa Hawkeyes 20-17.

With Levis coming back for another season in Lexington, the Cats should be able to have a competitive roster. Kentucky started off last season strong and reached as high as No. 11 in the AP Poll.

They’ll have the highest expectations in 2022 as well.