Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky as a 2 Seed Edition

The NCAA Tournament is officially under way and Kentucky plays their first round game with St. Peter’s on Thursday.

The Wildcats were placed as the No. 2 seed in their respective region and have had that same placement six times before. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Adam Luckett took a deep dive into how those six tournament bids as a No. 2 seed panned out.

How does a 20-5 NCAA Tournament record with 5 Elite Eight appearances in 6 attempts sound? Getting to the Final Four has been an issue, but Kentucky has had many deep runs as a No. 2 seed.https://t.co/lT9kM7kWGG — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) March 15, 2022

As a No. 2 seed, the Wildcats are undefeated in the opening round. While they’ve also had good success in the Sweet 16, there has been a pattern of falters in the Elite Eight. Although most college basketball programs would take that every year, Kentucky comes with much different expectations — especially when you have the capability of this Kentucky team.

The Wildcats finished the year with a 25-6 regular season record and third-best in-conference. Despite an early exit from the SEC Tournament, Kentucky still has the second-best odds (+630) to cut down the nets in New Orleans.

Head coach John Calipari and his team will tip off their Big Dance with Saint Peter’s on Thursday evening at 7:10 pm ET in Indianapolis.

Tweet of the Day

Third bracket sheet ripped up and thrown away… I may have a problem. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) March 16, 2022

This... This is the tweet.

Headlines

Vanderbilt family never lost faith he would be productive NBA player - Vaught’s Views

Jarred has settled in nicely with Minnesota.

Kyrie Irving drops 60 points in wild, historic win over Magic - Yahoo!

First KAT and now Kyrie.

Why did NCAA tourney leave out A&M and make UT only a three seed - Vaught’s Views

Because the committee could care less about the SEC Tournament.

Braves sign Matt Olson to 8-year, $168 million deal - ESPN

So long, Freddie Freeman.

UK Baseball destroyed 20-7 by Indiana - Kentucky Sports Radio

Humbling finish for their first road loss.

Tyrod Taylor plans to sign 2-year, $17 million deal with Giants - ESPN

Daniel Jones out the door?

Kenny Payne emerges as top candidate for U of L job - Kentucky Sports Radio

Anyone else hope Payne would take over when Cal retires?

Buccaneers to sign WR Russell Gage, acquire OG Shaq Mason - ESPN

Brady comes back and immediately gets more assets.