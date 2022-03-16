Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky as a 2 Seed Edition

The NCAA Tournament is officially under way and Kentucky plays their first round game with St. Peter’s on Thursday.
The Wildcats were placed as the No. 2 seed in their respective region and have had that same placement six times before. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Adam Luckett took a deep dive into how those six tournament bids as a No. 2 seed panned out.
How does a 20-5 NCAA Tournament record with 5 Elite Eight appearances in 6 attempts sound? Getting to the Final Four has been an issue, but Kentucky has had many deep runs as a No. 2 seed.https://t.co/lT9kM7kWGG— Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) March 15, 2022
As a No. 2 seed, the Wildcats are undefeated in the opening round. While they’ve also had good success in the Sweet 16, there has been a pattern of falters in the Elite Eight. Although most college basketball programs would take that every year, Kentucky comes with much different expectations — especially when you have the capability of this Kentucky team.
The Wildcats finished the year with a 25-6 regular season record and third-best in-conference. Despite an early exit from the SEC Tournament, Kentucky still has the second-best odds (+630) to cut down the nets in New Orleans.
Head coach John Calipari and his team will tip off their Big Dance with Saint Peter’s on Thursday evening at 7:10 pm ET in Indianapolis.
Tweet of the Day
Third bracket sheet ripped up and thrown away… I may have a problem.— Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) March 16, 2022
This... This is the tweet.
Headlines
Vanderbilt family never lost faith he would be productive NBA player - Vaught’s Views
Jarred has settled in nicely with Minnesota.
Kyrie Irving drops 60 points in wild, historic win over Magic - Yahoo!
First KAT and now Kyrie.
Why did NCAA tourney leave out A&M and make UT only a three seed - Vaught’s Views
Because the committee could care less about the SEC Tournament.
Braves sign Matt Olson to 8-year, $168 million deal - ESPN
So long, Freddie Freeman.
UK Baseball destroyed 20-7 by Indiana - Kentucky Sports Radio
Humbling finish for their first road loss.
Tyrod Taylor plans to sign 2-year, $17 million deal with Giants - ESPN
Daniel Jones out the door?
Kenny Payne emerges as top candidate for U of L job - Kentucky Sports Radio
Anyone else hope Payne would take over when Cal retires?
Buccaneers to sign WR Russell Gage, acquire OG Shaq Mason - ESPN
Brady comes back and immediately gets more assets.
