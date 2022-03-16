Oscar Tshiebwe named best player in the NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to start their NCAA Tournament run as they prepare for Thursday’s matchup against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

Once you get to March, it is important to have the best player on the court in order to survive and advance.

Isaac Trotter of 247 Sports ranked the top 25 players in the NCAA Tournament, and he has Oscar Tshiebwe as the No. 1 player taking the court this postseason, just ahead of Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.

“Tshiebwe absolutely wrecks opposing gameplans. He’s the nation’s best defensive rebounder, but his offensive rebounding is just as important too. He keeps so many possessions alive for a Kentucky offense that doesn’t need much help to get rolling. Tshiebwe has not played a single game this season without multiple offensive rebounds.”

Trotter continued, “Don’t sleep on his offensive game either. His finishing around the rim has really improved, and the jumper has really come along too. 102 of his shots this season have come outside of the paint, but he’s shooting a very respectable 42% on jumpers outside of the lane.”

Oscar is entering the NCAA Tournament averaging 17 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 blocks, and 1 assist per game while shooting 60% from the field.

Tsiebwe has been the best player in college basketball this season and is without a doubt the best player that will be in the NCAA Tournament.

