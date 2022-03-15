Tuesday Headlines: Tweak time

After the Kentucky Wildcats’ so-so showing in the SEC Tournament, John Calipari is breaking out the tweak as NCAA Tournament play opens Thursday.

During his Monday call-in show, Cal revealed that he’s been tweaking some things in practice and is pleased with the results.

“Getting them with speed and the ball movement...I tweaked some things today, folks,” Calipari said. “I tweaked a couple of things, and I’m liking it. I think they’re liking it.”

It can be dangerous to change things up too much this late in a season. However, Kentucky hasn’t looked particularly great over the last few weeks as guys like Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington got back up to speed following injury absences.

Here’s to hoping these ‘tweaks’ help get Kentucky back to looking like the team we saw thrash North Carolina and Kansas.

Tweet of the Day

This week, we dance pic.twitter.com/v5wEehcxF3 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 14, 2022

Dancing time!

Your Headlines

Kentucky scrimmaged in practice. Despite the injury risk that comes with full-court, full-contact five-on-five scrimmages, Calipari determined it was necessary to get his team’s swagger back going into NCAA Tournament play.

Is the SEC Tournament meaningless?

Kentucky has had several seasons in which winning the SEC Tournament seemingly did nothing for their NCAA seeding, a fate that Tennessee suffered this year. I mean seriously, how did Duke get a 2 seed over Tennessee?

Karl-Anthony Towns scores NBA season-best 60 points as Minnesota Timberwolves beat San Antonio Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns had a team-record 60 points -- the most scored in the NBA this season -- as the Timberwolves outlasted the Spurs on Monday night.

KenPom ranks Player of the Year candidates entering March Madness

Before the four “First Four” tip off Tuesday from Dayton, Ohio, or the Round of 64 gets going Thursday, here is a look at the top 10 National Player of the Year candidates, according to KenPom:

Kentucky basketball: TyTy Washington sends message ahead of NCAA Tournament

Washington is averaging 12.8 points with four assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He's coming off two of his best performances of the season after scoring 17 points with six rebounds against Tennessee and 25 points vs. Vanderbilt.

Chase Estep Named National Player of the Week

The junior from Corbin, Kentucky ranks in top 3 in the SEC in hits, runs, HR, avg., slugging, OBP and total bases this season, has a career-long 15-game hit streak and 16-game reached base streak and nine multi-hit games this season. He ranks in top 5 nationally with 30 total hits.

Wrestling legend, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63

Scott Hall, one of the most influential men in the history of professional wrestling, died Monday, according to WWE. He was 63.

After 18-13 season, South Carolina fires men's basketball coach Frank Martin

After an 18-13 season and no NCAA tournament bid, South Carolina on Monday fired coach Frank Martin after 10 seasons bringing to an end a tenure that included the Gamecocks' lone appearance in a Final Four.

2022 NFL Free Agency LIVE Deal Grader: Grading and tracking every free agent signing

PFF grades and tracks every free agent deal as 2022 NFL free agency kicks off.