NCAA Tournament First Four info, and how every team ranked in seeding list

It’s March folks, and today, the madness begins.
As teams travel to Dayton (OH) to participate in the First Four of this NCAA Tournament, it appears plenty across the country are split on who will make their appearance in the bracket on Thursday or Friday.
Here is what you need to know for the First Four, as well as odds for each game via DraftKings.
(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC
When: Tuesday, 6:40 pm ET on truTV
Odds: Texas Southern -3.5
(12) Wyoming vs. (12) Indiana
When: Tuesday, 9:10 pm ET on truTV
Odds: Indiana -4
(16) Wright State vs. (16) Bryant
When: Wednesday, 6:40 pm ET on truTV
Odds: Wright State -2
(11) Rutgers vs. (11) Notre Dame
When: Wednesday, 9:10 pm ET on truTV
Odds: Notre Dame -1
With these games coming up, the full seeding was was released in terms of seeding in their exact order.
Most notably for Kentucky Wildcats fans is they came in as the sixth overall seed, as the Auburn Tigers were the top 2 seed.
You can check out the full 1-68 below:
1. Gonzaga (26-4)
2. Arizona (31-3)
3. Kansas (28-6)
4. Baylor (26-6)
5. Auburn (27-5)
6. Kentucky (26-7)
7. Villanova (26-7)
8. Duke (28-6)
9. Wisconsin (24-7)
10. Tennessee (26-7)
11. Purdue (27-7)
12. Texas Tech (25-9)
13. UCLA (25-7)
14. Illinois (22-9)
15. Providence (25-5)
16. Arkansas (25-8)
17. UConn (23-9)
18. Houston (29-5)
19. Saint Mary’s (25-7)
20. Iowa (26-9)
21. Alabama (19-13)
22. LSU (22-11)
23. Texas (21-11)
24. Colorado State (25-5)
25. USC (26-7)
26. Murray State (30-2)
27. Michigan State (22-12)
28. Ohio State (19-11)
29. Boise State (27-7)
30. North Carolina (24-9)
31. San Diego State (23-8)
32. Seton Hall (21-10)
33. Creighton (22-11)
34. TCU (20-12)
35. Marquette (19-12)
36. Memphis (21-10)
37. San Francisco (24-9)
38. Miami (23-10)
39. Loyola Chicago (25-7)
40. Davidson (27-6)
41. Iowa State (20-12)
42. Michigan (17-14)
43. Wyoming (25-8)
44. Rutgers (18-13)
45. Indiana (20-13)
46. Virginia Tech (23-12)
47. Notre Dame (22-10)
48. UAB (27-7)
49. Richmond (23-12)
50. New Mexico State (26-6)
51. Chattanooga (27-7)
52. South Dakota State (30-4)
53. Vermont (28-5)
54. Akron (24-9)
55. Longwood (26-6)
56. Yale (19-11)
57. Colgate (23-11)
58. Montana State (27-7)
59. Delaware (22-12)
60. Saint Peter’s (19-11)
61. Jacksonville State (21-10)
62. Cal State Fullerton (21-10)
63. Georgia State (18-10)
64. Norfolk State (24-6)
65. Wright State (21-13)
66. Bryant (22-9)
67. Texas Southern (18-12)
68. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-11)
