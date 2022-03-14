Kentucky to be featured in NCAA March Madness Confidential

Thanks to Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ coverage of the NCAA Tournament, it will feature the return of NCAA March Madness Confidential.

This year’s series features the Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Wisconsin Badgers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Providence Friars, Memphis Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The show provides fans with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to seven NCAA Tournament teams. Production crews will embed with the teams and chronicle their NCAA Tournament journeys.

Throughout the Tournament, features will run across multiple platforms – including studio coverage across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – with online distribution via the official @MarchMadnessMBB Twitter and Facebook pages, @MM_MBB_TV, NCAA.com and CBS Sports and Turner Sports social media accounts.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. This year’s tournament will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV on Tuesday, March 15th and Wednesday, March 16th (6:40 pm ET, both days).

TBS will air this year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2nd, along with the Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 4th.