South Carolina parts ways with Frank Martin

Add another SEC school to the list of finding a new head basketball coach this offseason.

Earlier today news came out that the South Carolina Gamecocks have decided to part ways with head basketball coach Frank Martin. It was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Martin came to Columbia in the 2012-13 season, and finished with a total record of 171-147. He finished this season with an 18-13 record and a 9-9 mark in conference play. The Gamecocks season ended in Tampa as they lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 73-51.

In his tenure, Martin only made one NCAA Tournament appearance which ended up being really memorable, as Carolina made a run to the Final Four. They lost to Gonzaga in Phoenix.

With this news, South Carolina joins a growing list of SEC schools searching for a new head coach. Currently, the openings across the league are Missouri, Mississippi State, LSU, the Gamecocks, and Florida after Mike White decided to leave Gainesville for a job with the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Kentucky’s schedule next season, there are going to be a ton of new faces, as Louisville is still currently searching for a new head coach as well.

The basketball coaching carousel is just getting started, and it will be interesting to watch who the replacement hires turn out to be in the coming weeks.

