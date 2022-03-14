Kenny Payne reportedly getting consideration from 2 SEC schools

A former NBA player and first-round pick, Kenny Payne was always going to be a great coach following a career of playing the sport at its highest level. Payne joined the Louisville Cardinals in 1985-89.

Following his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and a few other teams, Payne kicked off coaching with a job with the Oregon Ducks. He then was added to the Kentucky Wildcats staff in 2010.

In 2014, he was promoted to associate head coach.

Given Payne’s increasing status with the dominance of the Wildcats, he was quickly wanted for vacant coaching jobs. Payne then accepted a spot with the New York Knicks.

Following a Knicks’ surprising trip to the playoffs, Payne received even more recognition, and he may now be considered for a few head coaching jobs, one of which may be at Louisville.

The other two could force him to face his former boss (although heading U of L would do that as well). The Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers are two other options that Payne may have on the table.

This, according to Rick Bozich.

Source says Louisville will not be the only job that will look at Kenny Payne. Two SEC jobs -- Georgia and Missouri -- with Nike ties are also open. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) March 11, 2022

Payne is going to get his shot as a head coach, and it could be sooner rather than later.