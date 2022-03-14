Dick Vitale picks Kentucky to win the National Championship

The NCAA Tournament bracket is officially here, and the Kentucky Wildcats are the 2 seed in the East Region.

Despite everything that Dick Vitale is currently going through, he couldn’t miss out on making his official prediction for the tournament.

Vitale took to Twitter to let the world know that he is picking Kentucky to win the 2022 National Championship cutting down the nets in New Orleans bringing the program's ninth National Championship back to Lexington.

Dickie V has the Cats, Gonzaga, Tennessee, and Iowa in the Final Four with Kentucky beating Iowa in the National Championship game.

OK maestro man start the music & let’s see who the VBDI says will be in the Final 4 & finally who will cut the nets down as 2022 NATIONAL CHAMP! pic.twitter.com/fbc6MK7PhB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 14, 2022

Vitale was not the only one high on the Cats as Seth Greenberg, Jay Bilas, and Rece Davis all predicted the Cats to make the Final Four. However, all had the Cat losing in the Final Four to Gonzaga.

The East is set up in a favorable way for the Cats and many will have them making it out of that region.

The Cats will get their tournament run started on Thursday night at 7:10 pm ET with a matchup against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.