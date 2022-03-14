 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News UK earns 2 seed in East Region

2022 ASoB Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenge

IT’S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT.

By Brad Martinez
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Florida
Your 2022 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. It’s only a matter of time.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Get your best impression of The Rock ready and say it out loud with me — FINALLY, THE KENTUCKY WILDCATS HAVE COME BACK TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT.

Because of COVID in 2020 and “whatever happened there” in 2021, we haven’t done a bracket challenge in three years now. So it’s time to hit it extra hard.

The information is below and may the best Wildcat fan win.

Invitation Link: https://play.ncaa.com/mens-bracket-challenge/picks/group/1176406?iid=bcg_share_web_other_group_copy

Password: parisguy

