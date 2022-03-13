Do you like Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament draw?

The Kentucky Wildcats have officially found out their bracket region for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, their first Big Dance since 2019.

Kentucky found themselves as the No. 2 seed in the East Region, playing their first round game in Indianapolis against Saint Peter’s. Awaiting the Wildcats in the round of 32, if they get by St. Peter’s? The winner of No. 7 seed Murray State and No. 10 seed San Francisco.

The Wildcats were paired with the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears, the defending national champions, No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers, and No. 4 UCLA Bruins.

If Chalk holds, Kentucky could be facing Purdue and Baylor in Philadelphia, a good chance for a BBN takeover, with a chance to go to the Final Four.

The Wildcats were given the second 2 seed, just behind the Auburn Tigers, who were paired with Kansas in the Midwest Region, with a Chicago regional final.

Alongside the top-four seeds in the East Region also features No. 8 seed North Carolina, No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s, No. 6 seed Texas, and No. 11 Virginia Tech (fresh off an ACC Title run).

So how do you feel about the Wildcats’ chances? Kentucky is currently a popular Final Four pick, but there’s a lot to be wary of after their last performance against Tennessee on Saturday.

Do the Cats right the ship, or do they bow out early?

