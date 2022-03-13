SEC Champion Wildcats earn 6 seed in NCAA Tournament; will face Princeton

The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team is officially in the 2022 NCAA Tournament field.

After winning the SEC Tournament to earn the league’s automatic berth, Kentucky was given a No. 6 seed in the Bridgeport Region. They’ll face the 11 seed Princeton Tigers on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

If the Cats win, they’ll likely face the 3 seed Indiana Hoosiers in the Round of 32.

Other notable teams in this region include 1 seed NC State, 2 seed Connecticut, 4 seed Oklahoma, and 5 seed Notre Dame.

WATCH: GOING DANCING



Your #SEC Champion @KentuckyWBB are the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament & will play No. 11 seed Princeton Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana as part of the Bridgeport Region.



Here’s the team’s immediate reaction ⚪️ #BBN | #NCAAWBB | #Kentucky pic.twitter.com/jzE8pjI2Zs — Josh Berrian (@_joshonair) March 14, 2022

Coming into Selection Sunday, Kentucky was projected in the 6-8 seed range, so this seeding comes as little surprise.

It’s still crazy to think this team was 9-11 and not even in contention for the NIT field, only to win 10 straight to make the Big Dance. That included wins over No. 6 LSU, No. 18 Tennessee, and No. 1 South Carolina — the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed — in the SEC Championship.

Just getting to this point has been nothing short of the kind of magic that makes March so special. Here’s to hoping it continues for several more weeks!

@NikkiFargas likes what she sees from @KentuckyWBB



"The fact that they're on a 10-game winning streak ... this team is on a mission. They have righted the ship. They started the season a little rocky, but @UKCoachLZ & her staff [are] going in the right direction." pic.twitter.com/bMqPnsw2Ms — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 14, 2022

One week ago today, we became @SEC Champions



Here's a look back at the day we'll never forget!#CommitToIt x #SECChamps pic.twitter.com/K0PwMoRPcL — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) March 13, 2022

