Breaking News UK earns 2 seed in East Region

SEC Champion Wildcats earn 6 seed in NCAA Tournament; will face Princeton

The champs are here!

By Jason Marcum
The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team is officially in the 2022 NCAA Tournament field.

After winning the SEC Tournament to earn the league’s automatic berth, Kentucky was given a No. 6 seed in the Bridgeport Region. They’ll face the 11 seed Princeton Tigers on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

If the Cats win, they’ll likely face the 3 seed Indiana Hoosiers in the Round of 32.

Other notable teams in this region include 1 seed NC State, 2 seed Connecticut, 4 seed Oklahoma, and 5 seed Notre Dame.

Coming into Selection Sunday, Kentucky was projected in the 6-8 seed range, so this seeding comes as little surprise.

It’s still crazy to think this team was 9-11 and not even in contention for the NIT field, only to win 10 straight to make the Big Dance. That included wins over No. 6 LSU, No. 18 Tennessee, and No. 1 South Carolina — the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed — in the SEC Championship.

Just getting to this point has been nothing short of the kind of magic that makes March so special. Here’s to hoping it continues for several more weeks!

