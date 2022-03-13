2022 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed

It’s here, and it’s beautiful.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is now officially set following the Selection Sunday announcement of the 68 teams in the field.

After COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 tournament and caused there to be little-to-no fan attendance last year, this will be the first real Big Dance since the 2018-19 season.

Leading the way as top seeds are the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the West Region, the Arizona Wildcats in the South, the Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest, and the Baylor Bears in the East.

Other notable seeds include the Duke Blue Devils (2 seed in South), Kentucky Wildcats (2 seed in East), Tennessee Volunteers (3 seed in South), UCLA Bruins (4 seed in East), and Auburn Tigers (2 seed in Midwest).

Last year’s Final Four participants — Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA, are all back in the field, while the Bears will look to defend their NCAA crown.

March Madness is finally back, folks. No matter who your team is, enjoy this tournament and celebrate it for the next four weeks.

The NCAA Tournament will be shown on TV channels CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. Stream the games online using March Madness live.

Here is the schedule and locations of games in each round (check back here later for times).

First Four: March 15-16

First round: March 17-18

Second round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four: April 2

NCAA championship game: April 4

Now, here it is in all its glory: The 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket (print one here).

We will also upload the latest DraftKings odds in here when they’re released.

Also, be sure to check back tomorrow morning when our Bradley Martinez Bracket Challenge comes out.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, GO CATS!