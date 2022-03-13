Georgia hiring Florida’s Mike White as next head basketball coach

The Georgia Bulldogs have hired a new head basketball coach, and the Florida Gators have lost a head coach.

According to multiple reports, Georgia is hiring Florida’s Mike White as their next head coach. This comes after the Bulldogs posted a 6-26 record this past year in Tom Crean’s last season in Athens.

The Gators also had a less-than-stellar season under White. A 19-13 record, the Gators were a bubble team heading into Selection Sunday.

White led Florida to an Elite Eight in 2017, falling just short of a Final Four to Frank Martin and South Carolina. That would be where White’s success at Florida would end, however. White has posted double-digit losses in every season since their magical Elite Eight run, and have not advanced past the first weekend since.

For Georgia, the hire is not a “home run” hire. But following the disastrous season that the Bulldogs just posted, it would have been hard to entice any big name head coach to right the ship down in Athens.

But now, the Florida head coaching job is now open, and they have the history and appeal to hire a big name head coach that can get Florida back to the top of the SEC, after falling behind the likes of Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, etc.