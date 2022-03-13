UK earns 2 seed in East Region of NCAA Tournament; will face Saint Peter’s

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Entering the Big Dance at 26-7 overall, Kentucky was widely projected to earn a No. 2 seed coming into today.

That’s the seed they earned, as they’ll be the 2 seed in the East Region.

Kentucky’s first game will be vs. the 15 seed Saint Peters on Thursday in Indianapolis (IN). The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight of this region takes place in Philly.

Leading the way in the region are the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears. Other notable teams in the region include the 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers, 4 seed UCLA Bruins, 6 seed Texas Longhorns, and 7 seed Murray State Racers.

If the higher seeds advance each round, Kentucky’s path to the Final Four would be Saint Peter’s, Murray State, Purdue and Baylor.

The Wildcats are now one of the tougher teams to project heading into March Madness. There were stretches of the regular season where this team looked like a national title favorite.

However, injuries and inconsistent play led to the Wildcats having a not-so-great finish.

Still, if this team can get back to what we saw vs. North Carolina, Kansas and at home vs. Tennessee, there’s no reason to think these Wildcats can’t make a deep run that ends in the Final Four.

Regardless, it will be wonderful just seeing Kentucky back in the field of 68 after missing it last year and having COVID-19 wipe out the previous tournament.

We will have more on this story shortly. In the meantime, let us know what you think of Kentucky’s draw in the comments section.

