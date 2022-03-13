Vince Marrow is still confident Kentucky will make an NCAA Tournament run

It wasn’t the performance we were hoping to see in the SEC Tournament for the Kentucky Wildcats, as they fell Saturday to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Cats really struggled shooting the ball from the outside, as they went 2/20 from three in the 69-62 loss.

This is similar to what we saw when the Cats lost on the road to Notre Dame, and we all know how well this team responded after that loss.

Throughout this season, this team has shown us exactly why we should be confident that a NCAA Tournament run is coming.

Despite the loss, there should be a lot of confidence from the BBN and Vince Marrow took to Twitter to express his confidence in this team.

“Y’all might think this is crazy but I’m glad we got our worst shooting performance out of the way. I still believe @KentuckyMBB will make a deep run in the @MarchMadnessMBB I feel they will win it. Go Big Blue.”

