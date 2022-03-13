How to watch the SEC Championship

Another year, another SEC Tournament Final without the Kentucky Wildcats.

Since head coach John Calipari and his teams won four straight from 2015-2018, Kentucky has fallen short of the title game in their last three appearances. Knocking Kentucky out this year was the same team that knocked them out back in 2019: the Tennessee Volunteers.

Head coach Rick Barnes and a deep, versatile Vols team edged out Kentucky in a 69-62 Semifinal win.

On the other side of the bracket, the Texas A&M Aggies are in the midst of a surprising run of knocking off Florida in an overtime thriller, No. 1 seed Auburn in the Quarterfinals and most recently No. 4 seed Arkansas in the Semifinals. The Aggies and Volunteers will face off on Sunday for the right to claim the SEC Tournament title and cut down the nets in Tampa, FL.

Looking back at their lone regular season matchup, Tennessee had the advantage of hosting Texas A&M in Knoxville on February 1st. The two teams went head-to-head in a high-scoring evening, with the Volunteers coming out on top 90-80.

Tennessee had six players score in double-figures and nine total players score at least one basket. Meanwhile, A&M had an even more balanced attach with 10 players scoring (four reaching double figures).

Both programs have won their last six games, making this title game a matchup of two “hot” teams. Based on the crowds from Saturday’s Semifinals, Tennessee should have the fan-advantage for Sunday’s game. They’ve also played one less round than Texas A&M, though the Vols did look to be a bit tired towards the end of their game with Kentucky.

How To Watch 2022 SEC Championship