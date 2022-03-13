How to watch Selection Sunday Bracket Release Show, and Sunday headlines

Selection Sunday has arrived for the 2022 NCAA DI Men’s basketball tournament. The show will begin at 6 pm ET on CBS.

Below is the schedule for the men’s tournament field of 68. While fans were allowed in a small bunches for postseason play last year, being at full capacity this spring has certainly brought on a major buzz.

As we’ve seen already with the SEC Tournament, the second half of “March Madness” is about to be just as crazy.

First Four — March 15-16 in Dayton, OH

First/Second Round — March 17 & 19 in Buffalo, NY

First/Second Round — March 17 & 19 in Cincinnati, OH

First/Second Round — March 17 & 19 in Ft. Worth, TX

First/Second Round — March 17 & 19 in Portland, OR

First/Second Round — March 18 & 20 in Greenville, SC

First/Second Round — March 18 & 20 in Milwaukee, WI

First/Second Round — March 18 & 20 in Pittsburg, PA

First/Second Round — March 18 & 20 in San Diego, CA

Sweet 16/Elite Eight — March 24 & 26 in San Antonio, TX

Sweet 16/Elite Eight — March 24 & 26 in San Francisco, CA

Sweet 16/Elite Eight — March 25 & 27 in Chicago, IL

Sweet 16/Elite Eight — March 25 & 27 in Philadelphia, PA

Final Four — April 2 & 4 in New Orleans

The Women’s Selection Sunday Show will follow at 8 pm ET and air on ESPN. Below you’ll find details on how to watch both shows. Remember to follow along with our coverage, too.

Check out DraftKings for official NCAA basketball odds.

How to Watch — Men’s

TV: CBS 6PM ET

Streaming: CBS.com

How to Watch — Women’s

TV: ESPN 8PM ET

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN.com

Sunday Headlines

Back-to-Back Champs! Rifle Wins 2022 National Championship

Junior Mary Tucker set the tone early with a 598 and freshman Allison Buesseler showed her clutch gene with a perfect final 10 shots to clinch the win as the University of Kentucky rifle team claimed the 2022 NCAA National Championship on Saturday.

At NCAA Tourney, Kentucky will be best insulated from upset loss

Coach John Calipari has made it clear for years it’s the only tournament he cares about and, truth be told, it’s the same with the fans. How many in the Big Blue Nation sport T-shirts printed with a giant “31” to declare the number of SEC Tournaments UK has won?

Kentucky Falls to Tennessee in SEC Semis

Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds to notch his 15th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season, breaking the single-season mark set by Kentucky great Dan Issel in 1969-70.

Calipari expects Kentucky will "probably be a two, maybe a three" in NCAA

John Calipari expects a No. 2 seed and a difficult path for Kentucky when the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.

Virginia Tech stuns Duke as No. 7 seed, wins first ACC tournament title

No. 7-seeded Virginia Tech upset Duke 82-67 on Saturday night to win the ACC tournament final, becoming the lowest seed to pull the feat.

Will Wade fired as LSU men's basketball coach after accusations of five Level I NCAA violations

Will Wade has been fired as LSU men's basketball coach in a move that comes days after the school received a notice of allegations against the program from the NCAA.

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return; 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.

Tulsa men's basketball coach Frank Haith resigns, 'will cherish the memories we have made'

A day after a 25-point loss to SMU in the AAC quarterfinals that ended Tulsa's season, Golden Hurricane coach Frank Haith resigned from his position, saying he "will cherish the memories we have made here at the university and in the community."