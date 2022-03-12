 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee

An embarrassing offensive performance ends Kentucky’s SEC Tournament run.

By Adam Haste
The Kentucky Wildcats took the court again on Saturday looking to advance to the SEC Tournament championship game in a matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.

It was a rough start for the Cats as they could not get a shot to fall. It wasn’t that they were just missing shots, they were bad misses as Tennessee built an early 15-6 lead.

Kentucky then locked in defensively and were able to claw their way back into it as they trailed 23-18 with just under 6 minutes left in the half.

Unfortunately, they were not able to maintain the momentum and Tennessee stretched the lead back out down the stretch and went into the break with a 33-22 lead.

The second half got off to a decent start as the Cats quickly cut it to 39-33. However, Tennessee was once again able to stretch it back out to 45-33.

Kentucky was playing very well on the defensive end of the floor, but they could not get the offense rolling as they were stuck on 33 points with just under 12 minutes to go.

However, this team never quits fighting, and they started to gain some momentum late as they went on a quick 6-0 run to make it a 51-43 ballgame with 8 minutes to go.

Kentucky made one more run at it and had the ball trailing 65-60 with just under 2 minutes to go.

Two TyTy Washington free throws would make it 65-62, but that is as close as the Cats would get it as they fell to the Vols 69-62.

