LSU parts ways with Will Wade

Finally, Will Wade is out of the SEC.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the LSU Tigers are parting ways with Wade following their loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament.

It’s a bit odd that LSU is choosing to part with Wade now with LSU set to make the NCAA Tournament while projected in the 5-7 seed range.

However, this does come amid reports that LSU has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA. Perhaps it’s damning enough that LSU had to get rid of Wade ASAP in hopes of getting a lesser punishment from the NCAA.

Kevin Nickelberry will be the interim head coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2022

Wade was previously suspended in March 2019 after refusing to meet with LSU or NCAA officials about accusations of recruiting violations, which you can read more about here. However, LSU eventually reinstated Wade to the surprise of many, and he’s remained employed since.

It will be interesting to see how good of a hire LSU can make with potential NCAA sanctions lingering over the program.

I hear that Tom Crean fellow is available...

It’s so easy to dislike Will Wade. Look how he literally ignores Muss during the post-game handshake. So disrespectful. Unreal. #wps #FBI pic.twitter.com/z73a8NS8Gm — denverpeacock (@denverpeacock) March 11, 2022

