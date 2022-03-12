Kentucky vs. Tennessee game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 3 pm ET in Tampa. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or with a free trial of fuboTV.

It was a good start to the SEC Tournament for the Cats, as they defeated a hot Vanderbilt team 77-71.

Now, they face their hated border rival, Tennessee, for the third time this season. The first game went great for the Cats, the second, the exact opposite.

BBN is in full force in Tampa, so you can bet the environment is going to be rocking. If Kentucky wins, they’ll have a chance to almost certainly lock up a 1 seed with a win in Sunday’s SEC Championship. Tennessee could move up to the 2-seed line with a win today and Sunday.

It’s go time!

