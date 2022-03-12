Kentucky vs. Tennessee viewing info, predictions and headlines

Following the Kentucky Wildcats’ narrow victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday night, the table is now set for a third matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Both led by premier coaches with deep, talented rosters, Saturday’s semifinal should be one of the best SEC basketball games we see all year. The two teams split their regular-season series with the home team prevailing in each of the two games.
Now, with the SEC Tournament semifinals at a neutral site, we’ll see if Kentucky has what it takes to knock off Tennessee and advance to the SEC Championship.
Kentucky Basketball vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Time and Date: Saturday, March 12th at approximately 3:00 pm ET
- Location: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Online Stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or use a free trial of fuboTV.
- Tickets
- Replay: WatchESPN and ESPN+
- Radio: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
- Rosters: UK I UT
- Stats To Know: UK I UT
- Team Sheets: UK I UT
- Odds: Kentucky is 2-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives Kentucky a 57% chance of winning. Barttorvik projected the Cats to be 1-point favorites and gives them a 54% chance of winning.
- Predictions: Barttorvik projects a 70-69 win for the Wildcats, while KenPom is going with a 71-69 win for them.
