Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s quarterfinal victory over Vanderbilt

Kentucky starts the SEC Tournament off on the right foot.

By Ianteasley
@ianteasley
Drew Brown - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats get the first one out of the way, in a nail-biter, as they beat the Vanderbilt Commodores, 77-71. It’s difficult to beat a team three times, especially after that team has played for three straight days and is warmed up, and that’s exactly what transpired.

Jordan Wright for Vandy was a flamethrower tonight, dropping 27 points with five made threes.

For Kentucky, TyTy Washington got his groove back, dropping 25 points and going 4-5 from downtown. Washington scored 12 of the final 16 points for the Wildcats and provided short scoring spurt that provided the Wildcats a little bit of space that ultimately brought home the win.

Jacob Toppin was the unsung hero for the Wildcats provided a much-needed burst of energy off the bench, including one of the most athletic blocks you’ll ever see (see below.) John Calipari thinks Toppin may have broken his nose after taking an elbow to the face, but strapped on a facemask and went right back to work.

Up next, a rematch with the Tennessee Volunteers. The last time these teams met in the SEC Tournament, the Vols sent the PJ Washington-led Wildcats packing in the semi-finals. Kentucky looks for revenge on Saturday.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

