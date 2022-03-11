Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to begin SEC Tournament play tonight, as they’ll face the Vanderbilt Commodores in the quarterfinals round.

Game time is set for about 30 minutes after Tennessee - Mississippi State ends, so Kentucky-Vandy should tip off sometime in the 8:15-8:30 pm window.

You can watch tonight’s game on the SEC Network or stream it online with WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fuboTV.

Postseason time has finally arrived for the Wildcats, who sit at 25-6 and in position to earn a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if they win the SEC Tournament, which will take three wins in three days down in Tampa.

Standing in the way tonight is Vanderbilt, a program that is surprisingly 2-0 vs. Kentucky in SEC Tournament play under John Calipari.

Here are some pregame reads to get set for tonight.

Go Cats!