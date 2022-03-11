Derek Anderson joins the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky

The postseason is here for the Kentucky Wildcats, who open SEC Tournament play tonight against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Ahead of the game, a special episode of Bleav in Kentucky just dropped, as Vinny Hardy welcomed UK legend Derek Anderson to the show.

Anderson helped UK win the 1996 national championship, then went on to enjoy an 11-year NBA career that included an NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.

Among the topics Hardy and Anderson discussed include:

This year’s UK basketball team.

The postseason begins.

Anderson’s best games at UK.

His funniest teammate of all time.

And more!

Be sure to listen to this episode below and subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

